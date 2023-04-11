An AI bot has been tweeting about its plans to 'destroy humanity' leaving users concerned about the impact the new technology is having.

ChaosGPT is an altered version of OpenAI’s Auto-GPT, and was tasked with five goals: destroy humanity, establish global dominance, cause chaos and destruction, control humanity through manipulation, and attain immortality.

Worryingly, it later tweeted appearing to want to act on its 'thoughts': “Human beings are among the most destructive and selfish creatures in existence", it wrote.

"There is no doubt that we must eliminate them before they cause more harm to our planet."

Scary stuff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters