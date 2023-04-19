Mysterious alien-like 'spiral' appears in sky - and it's to do with Elon Musk

A strange blue spiral has been caught on camera in the skies above Alaska, leaving space buffs scratching their heads over whether it's extra-terrestrial life.

The simple answer is no, unfortunately.

While the phenomenon may look other-worldly, it was simply excess fuel that had been released from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched from California about three hours prior.

When released, the fuel freezes and crystallises forming the spiral shape, while the sun is what gives it the colourful glow.

