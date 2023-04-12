Highly-advanced AI robot speaks several languages in alarming video

A rather terrifying human-like robot named Ameca is going viral for its ability to speak multiple languages fluently.

Developed by UK startup Engineered Arts, Ameca can speak a range of languages from Japanese to French, and has a number of realistic-looking expressions.

The tech behind it is similar to that used for ChatGPT, allowing her to respond to questions easily too.

However, it's freaking a lot of people out seeing just how capable robots in the future could become.



