Elizabeth Debicki's 'uncanny' performance in The Crown placed side-by-side with Diana

Elizabeth Debicki is set to grace our screens in season five of The Crown as Princess Diana, and side-by-side comparisons of the actress against the real Princess of Wales are almost uncanny.

In a clip showing Diana's controversial BBC interview, Debicki can be seen mimicking her exact body language and facial expressions in the show, as well as copying the inflections in her voice.

The Crown season five is released on Netflix on 9 November.

