Migos member Quavo shares video heading to party hours before Takeoff is shot dead

Quavo shared footage travelling to a birthday party just hours before fellow Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot during the early hours of this morning (1 November).

The rapper was reportedly alongside Takeoff at the bowling alley in Houston where the incident happened.

On Instagram, he shared clips of him riding in an open-top car alongside friends, hours before.

Takeoff was just 28-years-old, and had recently released a new music video alongside Quavo.

