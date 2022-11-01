Takeoff fans remember Migos performing 'Sweet Caroline' following death

Fans are remembering Migos rapper, Takeoff, following the news that he was shot dead in Houston during the early hours of this morning (1 November).

The 28-year-old and fellow group-member, Quavo, were reportedly at a bowling alley when the incident happened.

The pair formed Migos along with Offset back in 2008, and their Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden has racked up over 61 million views.

Despite being a hip-hop group, they covered Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' in the back of Corden's car, in a moment dubbed one of the show's most-iconic.

