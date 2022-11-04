Johnny Depp to make guest appearance in Savage X Fenty show - and people aren't happy

Johnny Depp will make a cameo in Rihanna's next Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show, but people aren't happy at the actor's appearance.

The 59-year-old was caught up in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard for much of this year, and while Heard has lost most of her work as a result, life appears to continue for Depp, drawing criticism from people on social media.

The Independent has confirmed that Depp's name appears in the show's credits.

Savage x Fenty Vol 4 premieres on Prime Video on 9 November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

