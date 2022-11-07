Selena Gomez admits that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys

Selena Gomez has admitted she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction at this year's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, in a stunning Celine floor-length gown.

"My dress was actually riding up the entire time, so a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see," she laughed as she made the confession during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While it was unnoticeable, the under-layer of the dress could be seen crumpled underneath it, however, Clarkson reassured the singer she still looked 'radiant'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

