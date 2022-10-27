‘Most people hated her’: Woman claims to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift

A woman claiming to be an old classmate of Taylor Swift has been sharing stories about the singer on TikTok, where she revealed "most people hated her".

Jessica McLane, 30, claims she was at Hendersonville High School in Nashville, Tennessee with Taylor, 32, before the singer left to be homeschooled.

"There were general rumors about her being bitchy", McLane claims.

"The guys she was writing these songs about they were still in school...now they have a hit song about them talking about what a s***y boyfriend they are, you know?"

