Tom Cruise makes random appearance in Loose Women panellist's dirty joke video

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch has been spotted at Michael Caine's birthday party, leaving Tom Cruise in stitches with a super dirty joke.

The gag revolved around some 'Olympics condoms', as Welch mimicked a conversation between Caine and his wife, Shakira.

"Why not wear the silver and come f*** second for a change", she joked, as the room erupted into fits of laughter, and the camera panned to Cruise, who was loving it.

An unexpected encounter.

