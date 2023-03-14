Tessa Thompson confesses bizarre eating habit that's got everyone talking

Tessa Thompson made a confession at the Oscars that has got fans baffled: She's never eaten a hamburger.

In fact, she only recently tried eggs for the first time too.

"It's the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim", she told Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet.

"I don't think they [eggs] are great", she added, complaining that you have to 'pick a lane' about the type you want.

However, a shocked Amelia wasn't standing for it, adding that potatoes are also versatile and she doesn't have a problem with those.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters