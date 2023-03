Nick Cannon is set to star in a new 'game show' which will see women compete to have his next child.

The comedian is currently expecting his 13th child, and it's a running joke in Hollywood that he's become a 'sperm donor'.

Except, all is not as it seems this time.

It turns out the 'trailer' for 'Who's Having My Baby?' is actually a sketch which is part of a new Kevin Hart project, thought to be revealed later this week.

