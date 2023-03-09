Eurovision Song Contest: A recap of the best performances from 2022

As Eurovision 2023 approaches, we're looking back at the best moments and performances from the 2022 edition of the song contest.

Kalush Orchestra came out on top with a huge show of support for their song 'Stefania' - and have since handed over hosting duties to the UK, who are holding this year's contest in Liverpool.

The UK's Sam Ryder came second place for his performance of Spaceman, landing the UK's best result since 1998. This year, Mae Muller hopes to keep up the new record.

