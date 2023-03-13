Moment GMB host brutally rejected from Elton John’s Oscars party live on air

GMB's Noel Phillips found himself in a tense on-air situation when he jokingly tried to get into Elton John's Oscars afterparty and got instantly rejected in front of everyone.

The singer is known for his legendary bashes packed with A-listers, so as you can imagine, security is tight.

"Apparently Emma Watson and Donatella Versace and a few famous people are in there. Let's see if we can gatecrash the party", he says excitedly, before he turns round and security immediately says: "Sir, the party is over. No entry, please."

Awkward.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters