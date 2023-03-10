Mae Muller is already far more closely-linked to Eurovision than you'd think

Mae Muller has been announced as the UK's Eurovision act for 2023, but many don't realise she already she close ties with the contest.

In fact, she was the star of the music video for 'Grace Kelly' by Mika in 2007 - who, coincidently, hosted Eurovision last year.

"I still have the green dress", she told the BBC. "It was my favourite song ever so that made it even cooler as a nine-year-old."

Muller will perform her song 'I Wrote A Song' at the grand final on 13 May in Liverpool.

