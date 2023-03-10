Jennifer Lawrence goes skinny-dipping in trailer for new sex-comedy

Jennifer Lawrence's new film 'No Hard Feelings' is turning heads, as her character is hired to have sex with a quiet 19-year-old by his parents, before he goes to college.

“Mind if I touch your wiener?” She asks the teen at the dog adoption centre where he volunteers, before the trailer quickly turns to Lawrence going skinny-dipping.

The star-studded cast also includes Matthew Broderick, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

No Hard Feelings comes out in the US on 23 June - but no UK release date has been revealed.

