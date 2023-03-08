Jennifer Coolidge just found out she stars in a gay porn film

Jennifer Coolidge has become quite the gay icon, and is now making her mark by appearing in the intro of a gay porn film - kind-of.

A scene from the actor's Netflix movie 'Single All The Way' is the start of the X-rated video, and she's confessed she finds it "f****** funny".

"You're the opening to a gay porn. You've really made it," her friend says in a text screenshot shared to social media.

"I haven't laughed that hard in a long time", the White Lotus star responds.

Let's hope it wins an Oscar.

