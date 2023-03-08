Video

Here are the incredible items inside the six-figure Oscars gift bags

With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, fans have been treated to a sneak peek of some of the goodies in the gift bags given to nominees.

Luxury chocolate, skincare, flip-flops, and 20 trees planted in their name are just some of the 50 items included.

Thought to be worth over $126,000, those lucky enough to secure a coveted suitcase will also be gifted a trip to a private island off Italy's Amalfi coast with seven friends, as well as a second trip to Ottawa.

Not too shabby.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

oscars 2023
Up next Showbiz
61

Jennifer Coolidge just found out she stars in a gay porn film

jennifer coolidge
22

Nick Cannon in 'game show' where women compete to 'have next child'

nick cannon
44

American Idol fans slam Katy Perry for 'bullying' singing hopeful

american idol
55

Seth Rogen says actors 'never recover' from remarks by critics

seth rogen
42

Adele's sweet gesture to bride who went to concert from wedding

adele
78

Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special

chris rock
54

The Weeknd responds to Rolling Stone story with scene from The Idol

the weeknd
48

Pedro Pascal praised for refusing to read thirst tweets in interview

pedro pascal
41

Love Island Casa Amor bombshell bravely reveals she has alopecia

love island
42

Watch as Drake gets super offended when being called 'old'

drake
24

Huge song from 2001 revealed to be made from keyboard preset

music
32

Sabrina Carpenter makes 'porn reference' during Live Lounge song

sabrina carpenter
24

Huge song from 2001 revealed to be made from keyboard preset

music
30

Drag icon goes undercover as Jennifer Coolidge at Fashion Week

milan fashion week
50

Love Island contestant guesses how many erections men get a day

love island
387

Paul Mescal reveals everyone has been pronouncing his name wrong

paul mescal
38

The Back to the Future cast had a truly wholesome reunion

back to the future
104

Ariana Grande teases snippet of first new song in three years

ariana grande
43

Kehlani auditioned for America's Got Talent in 2011 and no one noticed

kehlani
50

Matty Healy sparks beef with Yungblud by mocking singer

matty healy

Viral

58

Utah woman discovers she 'married her cousin' while pregnant

relationships
22

Prankster changes labels in Sainsbury's to hilarious descriptions

prank
72

Cat learns how to use Ring video doorbell to get let in by his owner

animals
30

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke says she once sold her spit for £200

onlyfans
26

Someone turned their Tesla horn into Topher from TikTok

tesla
19

Woman throws gender reveal party - forgetting partner is colourblind

gender reveal
14

'Boy' and 'girl' wrestle for chance to be born in gender reveal

gender reveal
73

Magpie found in garden absolutely 'hammered' off fermented apples

animals
30

Twitch streamer captures the live moment he gets hit by car

twitch
58

TikToker who predicted 2022's events reveals what's in store for 2023

tiktok
64

'Doggy daycare bus' is going viral on TikTok for the right reasons

animals
29

Mr T threatening racist landlords on TV is gold

mr t
27

Woman catches neighbour's dog spying through perfectly-shaped hole

animals
149

TikToker reveals major signs that give away if someone is Gen-Z

tiktok
129

Golden retriever swims across lake to ask for food at restaurant

animals
27

Bulldog puppy fights to keep himself from falling asleep

animals
33

Comedian mocks Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg

andrew tate
37

Bizarre moment a cow is spotted browsing the Boxing Day sales

boxing day
59

Andrew Tate hits back at Greta Thunberg's 'small d*** energy' claims

andrew tate

News

25

BBC suffers technical glitch during live Breakfast show

bbc breakfast
46

Elon Musk 'tried to sell Twitter office plants' to raise money

elon musk
81

Six empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day 2023

international women's day
33

Queen Consort handed Burger King crown on public visit

queen consort
27

Adriana Chechik reveals real reason why porn stars aim to retire early

porn
75

Victoria's Secret fashion show set to return - with a major difference

victoria's secret
99

Putin's 'lover' admits she's found 'ideal man' in resurfaced clip

putin
68

Prince Harry makes fans pay to watch him have 'therapy' on TV

Prince Harry
135

Stephen Bear takes selfie moments before being jailed

stephen bear
35

Georgia Harrison's empowering statement as Stephen Bear jailed

stephen bear
81

Ken Bruce says emotional goodbye to BBC Radio 2 in final link

ken bruce
29

Brexit voter says he was 'sold wrong thing' and would now vote Remain

brexit
29

Isabel Oakeshott savagely responds to 'friendship' claims with Hancock

isabel oakeshott
40

Prince Harry discusses 'fanny' in first public appearance since Spare

prince harry
51

Kyle Rittenhouse seen on Fox News begging for money to fund lawsuit

kyle rittenhouse
60

Sarah Ferguson is convinced Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis bark at ghost

Queen Elizabeth II
55

Murderer begging for death penalty explains strange reason he wants it

murderer
114

Missing shipwreck found in incredible condition at bottom of lake

shipwreck
104

Isabel Oakeshott clashes with Nick Robinson over Matt Hancock texts

matt hancock
54

Susanna Reid suffers awkward wardrobe mishap moments before GMB airs

gmb

Politics

27

Donald Trump's CPAC speech was interrupted by a rude song about him

donald trump
44

Hillary Clinton says US makes it 'hard' for women to have careers

hillary clinton
142

Keir Starmer refuses to say when he poached Sue Gray for Labour job

sue gray
34

Ed Miliband's pointless anecdote about Twiglets leaves fans hysterical

ed miliband
102

Michelle Donelan says there are safe routes to UK for migrants

migrants
65

Jon Stewart takes down anti-drag queen senator with a single question

jon stewart
110

Boris Johnson reveals insult 'fit young geezer' shouted at him on run

boris johnson
31

SNP's Westminster leader caught swearing at Keir Starmer in PMQs

pmqs
28

Lee Anderson claims families abusing food banks 'eat McDonald's'

lee anderson
54

Fox host desperate to find someone backing DeSantis as president

ron desantis
43

Rishi Sunak accidentally admits the UK would be better off in the EU

brexit
27

Former home secretary tells journalist to 'shut up' on live TV

brexit
38

Matt Hancock denies he kept Newcastle shirt 'auctioned off for NHS'

matt hancock
14

Trump tells people of East Palestine to 'have a great time'

donald trump
19

Trump tells McDonald's worker he knows the menu 'better' than them

donald trump
88

Woman schools MP on why asylum seekers 'don't seek refuge elsewhere'

asylum seekers
16

Interview with Gordon Brown from 1990s echoes the state of UK today

gordon brown
47

Kwasi Kwarteng fumes over 'woke agenda' after sacking

kwasi kwarteng
20

Nicola Sturgeon fans remember the time she got pelted by a tennis ball

nicola sturgeon
49

Ben Wallace seems unsure whether China are hacking our CCTV cameras

ben wallace

Sport

32

Arsenal's Jorginho spots Gabriel Jesus having a driving lesson

arsenal
53

MMA's first legless fighter smashes UFC champion at push-up contest

mma
95

Shaqille O'Neal's 'awful' golf skills have resurfaced

shaquille o'neal
44

Roy Keane says he'd 'go missing' if he was part of Man Utd squad

roy keane
26

Leicester City title-winner claims ref told team: 'I want you to win'

leicester city
29

Tommy Fury vows to 'stop' Jake Paul as he confirms he wants rematch

tommy fury
31

Turkish football fans flood pitch with toys for earthquake victims

turkey
109

Newcastle United 'rave' tribute for the League Cup final causes cringe

newcastle united
109

Newcastle United 'rave' tribute for the League Cup final causes cringe

newcastle united
32

Outrageously brutal Sunday League tackle is causing a huge debate

football
24

Man United fans celebrate Fred’s assist with his young son at game

manchester united
46

Watford's Ken Sema overcomes stammer for post-match interview

football
29

Tiger Woods plays 'sexist' tampon prank during live golf tournament

tiger woods
38

Moment young NBA fan realises she's sitting next to LeBron James

lebron james
44

Czech international footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

football
60

Bryan Cranston appears as Walter White in 2023 Super Bowl ad

super bowl
23

Harry Kane becomes ultimate TikTok troll after Tottenham beat Man City

harry kane
61

Baseball legend Derek Jeter reveals he wore a ‘gold thong’ during game

baseball
44

Damar Hamlin champions new 'CPR challenge' after cardiac arrest

nfl
34

Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk uses racial slurs in resurfaced TikTok

football

Showbiz

61

Jennifer Coolidge just found out she stars in a gay porn film

jennifer coolidge
22

Nick Cannon in 'game show' where women compete to 'have next child'

nick cannon
44

American Idol fans slam Katy Perry for 'bullying' singing hopeful

american idol
55

Seth Rogen says actors 'never recover' from remarks by critics

seth rogen
42

Adele's sweet gesture to bride who went to concert from wedding

adele
78

Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special

chris rock
54

The Weeknd responds to Rolling Stone story with scene from The Idol

the weeknd
48

Pedro Pascal praised for refusing to read thirst tweets in interview

pedro pascal
41

Love Island Casa Amor bombshell bravely reveals she has alopecia

love island
42

Watch as Drake gets super offended when being called 'old'

drake
24

Huge song from 2001 revealed to be made from keyboard preset

music
32

Sabrina Carpenter makes 'porn reference' during Live Lounge song

sabrina carpenter
24

Huge song from 2001 revealed to be made from keyboard preset

music
30

Drag icon goes undercover as Jennifer Coolidge at Fashion Week

milan fashion week
50

Love Island contestant guesses how many erections men get a day

love island
387

Paul Mescal reveals everyone has been pronouncing his name wrong

paul mescal
38

The Back to the Future cast had a truly wholesome reunion

back to the future
104

Ariana Grande teases snippet of first new song in three years

ariana grande
43

Kehlani auditioned for America's Got Talent in 2011 and no one noticed

kehlani
50

Matty Healy sparks beef with Yungblud by mocking singer

matty healy