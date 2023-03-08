Here are the incredible items inside the six-figure Oscars gift bags

With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, fans have been treated to a sneak peek of some of the goodies in the gift bags given to nominees.

Luxury chocolate, skincare, flip-flops, and 20 trees planted in their name are just some of the 50 items included.

Thought to be worth over $126,000, those lucky enough to secure a coveted suitcase will also be gifted a trip to a private island off Italy's Amalfi coast with seven friends, as well as a second trip to Ottawa.

Not too shabby.

