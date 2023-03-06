Seth Rogen says actors 'never recover' from 'devastating' remarks by critics

Seth Rogen is opening up about the 'devastating' impact of critics' comments, in a new episode of Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO.

Despite his success, he admitted all creatives are victims of self-doubt.

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurt the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things", he says.

“Like, it’s devastating. I know people who never recover from it, honestly – years, decades of being hurt."

