John Travolta in tears introducing Oscars In Memoriam featuring Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta got emotional during last night's Oscars ceremony as he introduced the 'In Memoriam' section - which featured his long-time friend, Olivia Newton-John.

“Each of them left an indelible mark that shared and informed us", he said, as tears flowed.

"They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends."

Robbie Coltrane, Dame Angela Lansbury, and Ray Liotta were just some of the names that Hollywood has lost over the last year, however, Travolta and Newton-John were close friends following their Grease success together.

