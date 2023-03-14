Avril Lavigne rages as topless eco-warrior gatecrashes stage at Juno awards

A topless eco protester was the talk of the Juno awards last night (13 March), as she gatecrashed Avril Lavigne's introduction for a performance.

The singer managed to ignore the woman, who had "save the Greenbelt" written on her body, for the most part, until she started getting in the way.

"Get the f*** off, b****", Lavigne shouts at the protester in the clip which aired live on TV.

According to CTV News Toronto, the Ontario government has removed regulations protecting 7,400 acres of Greenbelt land.



