Moment David Blaine plummets 80 feet during show in stunt gone-wrong

David Blaine has shared the moment his Las Vegas show was plunged into chaos after he fell 80 feet and dislocated his shoulder.

The illusionist could be heard writhing in pain on stage at the In Spades tour, but onlookers weren't sure if it was part of the performance.

However, a group of doctors who were watching the performance were quickly summoned to pop Blaine's shoulder back into place so that the show could continue.

Wild night out.

