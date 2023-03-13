Moment Lucien Laviscount shouts 'f*** the Tories' during Oscars interview

Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount is going viral for a brutally honest Oscars interview which ended with him simply saying: "F*** the Tories."

Good Morning Britain’s North American correspondent Noel Phillips quizzed the London native on the fallout between the BBC and Gary Lineker, who made his thoughts known, immediately giving the camera the middle finger.

It was announced this morning (13 March), that Lineker would be reinstated on Match of the Day from next week.

