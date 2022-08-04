“Lots of Starbucks hunting” on ‘House of the Dragon’ set after ‘Game of Thrones’ slip-up

The team behind HBO's 'House of the Dragon' have joked there's a "lot of Starbucks hunting" going on, to avoid a slip-up made famous by sister show, Game of Thrones.

Fans will remember a cup from the coffee chain ended up in the background of a shot from the fourth episode of the final season.

"That stuff happens all the time," showrunner, Ryan Condal, told The Hollywood Reporter. "It just goes to show how many people watched that series."

House of the Dragon premieres on 21 August.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.