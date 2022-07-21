Dramatic first trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is here

The first trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, has just landed - and it's got fans super excited.

Released on 21 August on HBO, the show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, and set right before a civil war breaks out between competing heirs from House Targaryen.

The trailer shows that there'll be white wigs and dragons aplenty, with Matt Smith in the leading role as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as rival, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

