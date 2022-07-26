These are the most iconic Paul Sorvino scenes of all time

With the unfortunate news of Paul Sorvino's passing aged 83, we're looking back at some of his most iconic roles during his long-spanning career.

He was best known for playing gangster Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas, but had other major roles including in Romeo and Juliet, Money Talks, and as Phil Cerreta on Law & Order.

His daughter and fellow Hollywood star, Mira Sorvino, tweeted that he taught her 'everything I knew about acting'.

Sorvino died of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, a spokesperson said.

