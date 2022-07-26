Resurfaced clip from The Brits in 2000 shows how chaotic the noughties were

A clip from the 2000 Brit Awards is going viral after a stage invader caused chaos, and proved just how crazy the noughties really were.

Ronnie Wood and Thora Birch were presenting the 'Best Soundtrack' award when they spotted an unfamiliar face next to them.

"What the hell's going on?" Wood questions. "We have an intruder..."

"What's your name mate?" asks former Big Brother host Davina McCall, before he takes his chance and grabs the mic, shouting: "Brandon Block! Oi oi!"

The Rolling Stones guitarist proceeded to throw a drink at him.

