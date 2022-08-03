Rebekah Vardy maintains innocence in post-Wagatha Christie interview

Rebekah Vardy is doing her first TV interview since losing the 'Wagatha Christie' case, and she maintains that she's innocent.

In a preview for the Talk TV appearance, the WAG breaks down as she says "I did not do it".

"I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things. But mostly I feel let down by the legal system," she states.

Vardy had attempted to sue Coleen Rooney for publicly accusing her of selling stories to newspapers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.