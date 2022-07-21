Brad Pitt gives perfect response on why he wore skirt to Bullet Train premiere

When Brad Pitt unexpectedly wore a skirt to the German premiere of Bullet Train, he had an incredible response for anyone who questioned it.

A reporter asked the 58-year-old what his reason was for the floaty number, to which he simply replied: "Breeze."

When he later wore a suit to the UK premiere, he joked that he'd "highly recommend" the breeze of the skirt to British men.

"I'm going to say, it's all about the breeze," he added. "The breeze is very nice… very, very nice."



