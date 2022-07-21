Brad Pitt gives perfect response on why he wore skirt to Bullet Train premiere

x
Video
When Brad Pitt unexpectedly wore a skirt to the German premiere of Bullet Train, he had an incredible response for anyone who questioned it.
A reporter asked the 58-year-old what his reason was for the floaty number, to which he simply replied: "Breeze."
When he later wore a suit to the UK premiere, he joked that he'd "highly recommend" the breeze of the skirt to British men.
"I'm going to say, it's all about the breeze," he added. "The breeze is very nice… very, very nice."
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next Showbiz
Viral
Man finds 'flustered' bride on street and transports her to wedding
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Toddler will sleep anywhere but cot - including shelves and cupboards
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Group of friends set up their own incredible music festival in Wales
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Store worker says your ID is checked because 'young people look old'
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Jeff Goldblum met a Jeff Goldblum impersonator and it's so wholesome
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Fashion blogger's unusual dress compared to 'Stranger Things villain'
Jul 13, 2022
Jul 13, 2022
TikToker claims forehead scar caused by 'eating' her twin in the womb
Jul 13, 2022
Jul 13, 2022
Parkour pros turn electricity off at businesses to help save energy
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Moment curious bear grabs a snack from Florida homeowner's fridge
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Doorbell cam sees topless thief steal, then return, tree from garden
Jul 11, 2022
Jul 11, 2022
News reporter suspended for 'slurring' her way through live show
Jul 11, 2022
Jul 11, 2022
News
Aftermath of London wildfire compared to 'post-apocalyptic movie
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
AOC detained outside Supreme Court for standing up for abortion rights
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Kenton Cool reveals staggering price of climbing Mount Everest
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Joe Rogan criticised for saying we should 'just shoot' homeless people
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Businessman complains about people working from home - from home
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Boris Johnson takes selfie video while flying Typhoon fighter jet
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
GB News host shut down by meteorologist for laughing off 'lethal' heat
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
None of Tory leadership candidates would have Boris in their cabinet
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Deputy chief medical officer shares tips for keeping cool in heatwave
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter during tense Ukraine interview
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Republican compares babies to turtles and tacos in pro-life dig
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Ivana Trump starred in one of Donald's most infamous Pizza Hut adverts
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
BBC wrongly shows pic of Raheem Sterling during report on arrest
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Moment Disney's Splash Mountain ride sinks with guests on board
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Politics
Boris Johnson bids 'hasta la vista, baby' to MPs at final PMQs
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Matt Hancock compared to Alan Partridge after losing his cool on LBC
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Kay Burley owns Boris Johnson for never turning up to Cobra meetings
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Matt Hancock accidentally agrees with LBC caller that he was 'useless'
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Boris Johnson takes selfie video while flying Typhoon fighter jet
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
None of Tory leadership candidates would have Boris in their cabinet
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Liz Truss just got lost trying to leave her own leadership launch
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Clip resurfaces of Penny Mordaunt repeatedly saying 'c**k' in Commons
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Penny Mordaunt makes anti-trans 'willy' comment at leadership launch
Jul 13, 2022
Jul 13, 2022
Sport
Nick Kyrgios admits he's 'approaching $800,000' in tennis fines
Jul 08, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Nick Kyrgios ignores key Wimbledon rule and won't admit wrong-doing
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Bernie Ecclestone hits back at Hamilton's criticism of 'older voices'
Jul 01, 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Caitlyn Jenner says she's 'out to protect women in sports'
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Nick Kyrgios 'spits' at Wimbledon fan showing 'pure disrespect'
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Baseball crowd had best reaction to young girl nailing a bottle flip
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Tyson Fury reveals he'll continue to do fights for 'entertainment'
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Reporter has incredible reaction to Australia qualifying for World Cup
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Dog hired to help athletes prioritise their mental health in sport
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Jack Grealish steals show at Manchester City's victory parade
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Female referees set to officiate men's World Cup for the first time
May 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
Jake Daniels considered waiting until he retired to come out as gay
May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
NBA presenter has co-hosts in stitches with rude on-air blunder
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
Showbiz
Britney Spears reveals 'real' deep voice singing 'Baby One More Time'
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Stranger Things actor shocked at how 'sexy' fans think Vecna is
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Dermot O'Leary calls Alison Hammond a 'b***h' live on This Morning
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
JLo marries Ben Affleck in Vegas and immediately changes name
Jul 18, 2022
Jul 18, 2022
Unedited Star Wars Trilogy footage has been released for first time
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Love Island super-fan gets tattoo dedicated to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Jul 13, 2022
Jul 13, 2022
Johnny Depp appears to criticise Amber Heard in two songs on new album
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Chris Martin invites Ukrainian refugee busker to sing at Coldplay show
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Pete Davidson makes Kardashians debut in season two with NSFW comment
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Here's what happened last time Adam Collard was on Love Island in 2018
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022