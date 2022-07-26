Paul Sorvino fans are remembering the time he burst into tears at the Oscars

As the entertainment industry mourns Paul Sorvino's passing, fans are remembering the touching moment he burst into tears at the Oscars in 1996.

His daughter and fellow Hollywood star, Mira Sorvino, dedicated her award for Best Supporting Actress in Mighty Aphrodite to him.

"When you give me this award you honour my father, Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting,” she says.

The Goodfellas star begins to sob as he's overcome with emotion - a far cry from the gangster characters he's used to playing.

