Radio host bizarrely asks Errol Musk what Elon's penis looks like

An Australian radio station has had potentially the most chaotic interview ever with Elon Musk's dad, Errol - and it ended with the hosts asking what the Tesla founder's penis looks like.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O also had questions about Errol allegedly getting his stepdaughter pregnant, and if he was circumcised.

Sandilands said: “Australian ladies, they like to know if the man’s cut or uncut. When they think of your son, they want to know what his penis looks like."

“I’ll ask him to take a photograph," Errol laughed.

