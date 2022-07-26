Sam Ryder perfectly sums up what the UK hosting Eurovision means

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has perfectly summed up what the UK hosting on behalf of Ukraine means for them.

The decision was due to the ongoing war, and a host city in the UK is still to be decided, but some are concerned it takes away from Ukraine's victory.

"It's Ukraine's party, we're just inviting them to throw it at our house," he said in a TikTok. "[We want to] host an event that celebrates Ukrainian culture, history, and music, and to stand in solidarity with the rest of the globe."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.