An unexpected Belle has been announced for ABC's Beauty and the Beast

R&B singer H.E.R. has been announced to play Belle in ABC's 30th celebration of Beauty and the Beast.

The latest version of the classic tale is said to be a live-action-animation-hybrid and will be coming to Disney+ in December.

"The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!" the 25-year-old Grammy winner, real name Gabriella Wilson, shared of her excitement. "I have always wanted to be a Disney princess."

The last time we saw an adaption of the story on the big screen was Emma Watson in the role in 2017.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

