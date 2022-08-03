With Big Brother coming back, here's a reminder of how good it was

ITV has teased the return of Big Brother in 2023, and there are so many reasons to be excited.

The surveillance-camera reality TV show has produced some of the best on-screen moments in its 18-year run, including the rise of hosting icon, Alison Hammond, and the legacy that Nikki Grahame left behind.

Fan favourites including Pete Bennett, who won the show in 2006, and Cameron Cole, who was the final winner in 2018, are just some of the characters that the UK adored, and there's set to be plenty more mayhem.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.