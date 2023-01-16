Selena Gomez responds to comments about her weight at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has hit back at trolls commenting on her weight at the Golden Globes by simply saying she "doesn't care".

The singer appeared on a live-stream with her nine-year-old sister, Gracie, who accompanied her to the awards show last weekend.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, as Gracie agreed. “But we don't care.”

Gomez was nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical series for her role in Only Murders In the Building.

