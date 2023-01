The Apprentice star, Thomas Skinner, has released a music video dedicated to his viral catchphrase - Bosh.

The cockney businessman uses it as a phrase "when things aren't going our way" as the lyrics of the song say.

"You can take the boy out of Essex but you can't take the Essex out of the boy", Skinner sings in the track inspired by the style of The Ordinary Boys.

He was fired in week nine of series 15 of The Apprentice.

