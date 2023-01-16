Brendan Fraser shares chilling reason he didn't attend Golden Globes

Brendan Fraser has shared the chilling reason why he didn't attend last week's Golden Globes - despite being nominated.

Fraser previously accused a former president of the organisation behind the awards of groping him in 2003, and was reportedly never offered an apology.

"I was fireside in my woollen socks", Fraser joked during an interview with CBC. "It would be too triggering for me to go, honestly."

"My mother didn't raise me a hypocrite."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters