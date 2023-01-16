Flo Rida just started vibing to his own songs during court appearance

Rapper Flo Rida appeared to enjoy himself during a recent court appearance when he began vibing to his own hit songs.

The rapper, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, is seeking damages of $300,000 from energy drink company Celsius over promotional work.

In a bid to win the case, Flo Rida's lawyers played out a few of his hits including 'Right Round' and 'Whistle' - and the 43-year-old even had a little groove along and explained each track.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters