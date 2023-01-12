Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton in tears rewatching iconic OC death scene

Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton were left in tears when they re-watched Marissa's iconic death scene from The OC on a new episode of the Welcome to the O.C., B****** podcast.

Co-host Melina Clarke starred alongside Barton as mother and daughter duo, Marissa and Julie Cooper. Bilson, 41, starred as Summer Roberts.

“I think I've probably only seen it once in my life,” Barton says of the car crash scene, fighting back tears.

"I really wanted it to be super dramatic and as realistic as you can get for The OC."

