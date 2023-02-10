A look back at Rihanna's most political moments as fans prepare for Super Bowl show

While Rihanna is gearing up to for one of the biggest ever Super Bowl half-time shows this weekend, she's had her fair share of political moments in the run up to this monumental event.

In fact, the singer boycotted the Super Bowl in its entirety in 2019, in a stance of solidarity with players ousted for taking the knee during the pre-match national anthem.

Her performance this year will undoubtably be a great celebration of women too, something she's known for championing through her brand, Savage X Fenty.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters