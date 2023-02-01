Taylor Swift fans discover 'Lavender Haze' music video is packed with Easter eggs

Taylor Swift has finally released the music video 'Lavender Haze' - and it's packed with Easter Eggs that fans are piecing together.

In the clip, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a record cover, with two constellations on it - Sagittarius and Pisces - the star signs of Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

There's also plenty of references to her latest album 'Midnights', from an Eiffel Tower lamp (thought to represent the track 'Paris'), and a weather forecast predicting 'rain at midnight' - another one of the album's songs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

