George Ezra just let slip that Brit Award nominees know if they've won before show

George Ezra has just let slip one of the biggest secrets of awards season - Brit Award nominees get to find out if they've won before the show.

The singer revealed the news on Magic Radio, saying that he himself found out 'the night before' his first ever win, as if his table being positioned close to the stage wasn't a big enough giveaway.

It would make sense that it gives artists time to prepare a speech and think about who they want to thank without getting too overwhelmed with emotion.

