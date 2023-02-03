Rina Sawayama drops huge hint that she could represent UK at Eurovision

Popstar Rina Sawayama has teased fans who are speculating she could be the UK's Eurovision 2023 act, with a new TikTok video set to one of the biggest songs the contest has produced.

Fans began swirling rumours after a huge Eurovision-shaped gap was left in her tour schedule, and one of the Eurovision board members began following her on Instagram.

Now, she's fuelling the fire in the latest clip, in which she dances around to Loreen's 'Euphoria' which won the competition in 2012.

