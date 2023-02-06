Ex-Love Islander Georgia Steel raises eyebrows refusing to pronounce Shaq's name

Former-Love Islander Georgia Steel is facing accusations of racial micro-agressions, as she refused to pronounce Shaq Muhammad's name correctly during last night's After Sun (5 February).

"I think my strongest would be Tanya [Manhenga] and ….. Zack", she said, leaving viewers confused as there's no one with that name in this series of the dating show.

"Tanya and Shaq?", host Maya Jama responded, concerned, to which the 24-year-old replied: "I pronounce Zack because I always get it wrong. So I just say Zack but I know that’s obviously not his real name."

