Adele has sweet response to fan at concert showing singer photo of his wife

Adele sweetly dedicated a song at her Las Vegas show to a man who kept trying to show the singer photos of his wife as she strolled through the crowd.

“This is for you, sir, who’s showing me a photo of his wife on his phone,” she grinned, before launching into 'Someone Like You'.

“I think that’s his wife on his phone and I don’t think that she’s here. And it just really moved me,” she added later in the show, beginning to tear up, realising the man's wife had passed away.

