Jordan Banjo hilariously reacts to raunchy Sam Smith video being filmed at his wedding venue

Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo has revealed that the location used in Sam Smith's controversial new music video, was actually the same venue he got married in.

The 30-year-old wed his partner Naomi at Ashridge House last year, and described seeing Smith 'grind' on the chandelier where he spent his 'happiest' times in 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'.

"Now I can look back at pictures and see just where I cut my cake, Sam Smith was there, gyrating in a corset and nipple tassels", he joked on his Kiss FM show.

sam smith
