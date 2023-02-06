Trevor Noah thinks the Green M&M is sexier than Harry Styles

Trevor Noah had the Grammys audience in stitches as he made reference to the Green M&M, which was being probed as 'too sexy' by right-wing commentators for wearing heels, during his knee-slapping opening monologue.

The comedian mentioned Harry Styles' outfit, which saw him in a skintight rainbow jumpsuit, with no top on.

"Women throw their panties at this man when he puts them on and he looks better in them than they do,” he said.

“There’s no competition, sex symbol of the globe, especially now that they killed off the Green M&M.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters