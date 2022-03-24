Dolly Parton reveals who she wants to play her in a biopic

Dolly Parton wants none other than Kristin Chenoweth to star as her in a biopic.

CNN reports that while the country legend has always wanted to do a Broadway musical about her life, she's happy to settle for a feature film.

Tony-winning Broadway actress-turned-on-screen star, Chenoweth, was branded "just absolutely fantastic" by Parton, but there's no word on if she's popped the question yet.

That being said, she's also admitted there may need to be a couple of 'Dollys' to depict different parts of her life.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.