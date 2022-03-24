Dolly Parton reveals who she wants to play her in a biopic

x
Video
Dolly Parton wants none other than Kristin Chenoweth to star as her in a biopic.
CNN reports that while the country legend has always wanted to do a Broadway musical about her life, she's happy to settle for a feature film.
Tony-winning Broadway actress-turned-on-screen star, Chenoweth, was branded "just absolutely fantastic" by Parton, but there's no word on if she's popped the question yet.
That being said, she's also admitted there may need to be a couple of 'Dollys' to depict different parts of her life.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next Showbiz
Viral
Best man throws engagement ring into ocean during friend's proposal
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Expert claims we've all been using Vaseline wrong by missing vital step
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Woman mistakes Putin for poutine after being asked for her thoughts
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Someone added the Baywatch theme to a clip of Boris Johnson jogging on the beach
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Mum installs doorbells in kids' bedrooms so she doesn't have to yell
Mar 21, 2022
Mar 21, 2022
Woman confronts men rating female joggers out of 10 as they ran past
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
A flight attendant explains what happens when someone dies on a plane
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Urban explorers break into the abandoned clinic of notorious 'Dr Death'
Mar 17, 2022
Mar 16, 2022
News
Prince William sets up Raheem Sterling goal on tour of Jamaica
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Martin Lewis explains to MPs what is happening to energy costs
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Protesters block Roman Abramovich's superyacht as it tries to dock
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Trump describes how he heard Putin use 'n-word' - but meant nuclear
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Faithless remixes iconic 90s dance anthem Insomnia as a sleep track
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Plane flies through Northern Lights giving passengers 'dream' view
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Petition handed to Downing Street calling to let in more Ukrainian refugees
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Disney employees walk out over company's response to 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Politics
Putin sings Blueberry Hill for host of famous faces in resurfaced clip
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 09, 2022
Mike Pompeo calls weight loss surgery claims "nasty and inaccurate"
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Reporter makes smooth save as crowd chant Biden abuse on live TV
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
‘F*** Joe Biden’: Fan swears during live interview before NASCAR race
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Jill Biden 'jokes' about husband calling Kamala Harris 'president'
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Hancock says he broke Covid guidance because he 'fell in love with somebody'
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2022
‘Afraid for people living in Ukraine’: Russians talk about the attack
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
‘F*** Joe Biden’: Fan swears during live interview before NASCAR race
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 21, 2022
Eric Trump ridiculed for onstage call with his dad to say he loves him
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 21, 2022
Sport
Child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Cheerleader saves basketball game in full arena as ball gets stuck
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios brings Ben Stiller into row with heckler
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol after losing to Ukrainian
Mar 07, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Liverpool's Jason McAteer mocks his teams infamous white Armani suits
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Ukraine footballer Roman Yaremchuk gets emotional during Benfica match
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Fashion model Gisele Bündchen shows off her jiu-jitsu skills
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale mocks Leicester fans in Chip Inn Fish Bar ad
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks fans for 400m Instagram followers
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Djokovic prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Djokovic prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show performance
Feb 14, 2022
Feb 14, 2022
Rooney admits he'd like to manage Man Utd or Everton one day
Feb 11, 2022
Feb 11, 2022
Showbiz
Megan Thee Stallion's label is countersuing her over album
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda on getting the 'Encanto' soundtrack out of your head
Mar 16, 2022
Mar 16, 2022
Kim Kardashian gets wrapped in layers of tape for Balenciaga show
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Andrew Garfield says he has “no plans” to play Spider-Man again
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Zoë Kravitz admits to Robert Pattinson that Twilight wasn't her 'thing'
Feb 24, 2022
Feb 24, 2022
Cara Delevingne criticised for mocking Julia Fox on TikTok
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from 'The Parent Trap' on TikTok
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Doja Cat entertains crowd with fake kissing on jumbotron at Super Bowl
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022