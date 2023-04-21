Vogue employee forced to 'dig through garbage' to recover lost Met Gala invites

While the Met Gala is a night of glamour and opulence, it turns out organising it isn't quite the same experience.

In a new podcast, Vogue staffers discussed a mishap which saw invites accidentally thrown in a bin, with an employee forced to head down to the local dump to attempt to fish them out.

“Beautiful, printed letterpress, they’re all in cardboard boxes that were mistaken for trash by housekeeping,” recalled events consultant Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel.

"To be fair, we had not labelled them properly... And guess what, we were not successful."

