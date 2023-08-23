Burnley reveal latest signing with brilliant Barbie-themed announcement

Burnley never miss when it comes to a signing announcement video, and this time, they've joined the Barbie hype to welcome Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey.

The clip takes the iconic 'Hi Barbie' scene from the film, before it cuts to the England under-20 star saying: "Hi Burnely...I mean Barbie...up the Clarets!"

'He's Kenough', the club captioned it on Twitter.

While some people thought it was 'cringe', others demanded their social media team get a raise.

